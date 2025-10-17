Tipp schools start construction on new PreK-grade 8 building

District voters approved an 8.68-mill, 30-year bond issue for the school in spring 2024 and sold $78 million in construction bonds in fall 2024.

The new three-story building is being constructed on school property off North Hyatt Street, which currently is home to Tippecanoe Middle School and L.T. Ball Intermediate School. Another building, Nevin Coppock Elementary School, was demolished over the summer.

Moran thanked the board of education for its commitment “to creating a safe, innovative and future-focused learning environment for our students.”

He also thanked the community for its support of public education; to architects Garman Miller for designing a facility that reflects 21st Century learning spaces that are flexible, collaborative and inspiring; and to Shook Construction for working to bring that vision to life with its dedication to quality and safety. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission also was thanked for its partnership with the district on the construction project.

“The OFCC’s collaboration ensures that our district’s investment is guided by best practices, accountability and a shared commitment to high quality, efficient and sustainable school design,” Moran said.

Following the superintendent’s comments, those attending were asked to participate in a number of groundbreaking related photos.

This type of project is what happens when a community comes together, Moran said.

“We are building tomorrow together,” he said.

The project also includes improvements to Tippecanoe High School, which opened in 2004.

More information on the schools’ and their plans can be found at www.tippcityschools.com.

