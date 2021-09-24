Tippecanoe blanks Xenia for fifth straight victory

Since a 24-14 loss in Week 1 at Bellbrook, Tippecanoe’s high school football team has steadily progressed. It took another step Thursday.
Winning their fifth game in a row, the Red Devils shutout visiting Xenia 30-0 in a matchup of Miami Valley League divisional leaders at City Park Stadium in Tipp City.
Tipp improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL Miami Division. The Buccaneers dropped to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL Valley.
The Red Devils recorded a safety on a botched Xenia punt attempt on the game’s first series and added a 23-yard touchdown pass from Liam Poronsky to Jason Rindler on the ensuing possession. Rindler’s two-point conversion run gave the hosts a 10-0 lead.
Tipp extended its advantage to 16-0 on Cayd Everhart’s 4-yard second quarter touchdown run. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Poronsky to Evan White bumped the advantage to 23-0 at half.
Tipp capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Poronsky to Rindler to force a running clock.
Everhart led Tipp with 103 yards on 19 carries. Poronsky completed 9 of 17 passes for 160 yards. Rindler caught four passes for 85 yards.
The Red Devils host Troy next Friday before traveling to Piqua in Week 8. Xenia hosts Butler next week.