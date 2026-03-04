Tippecanoe girls basketball team honors Ashley Flynn

In pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday’s game against Chaminade Julienne, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team wore shirts with the message “Live Like Ashley” in memory of Ashley Flynn, who was killed on Feb. 16 in Tipp City.
“You look at these 17-18 year old girls who have to deal with a community losing a volleyball coach and literally one of the nicest people in the world,” Tipp head coach Brett Kopp said. “It’s a way to honor her and leave her legacy on.”
It has been quite the season for Tippecanoe. As we’ve reported, the team earned win No. 1,000 in its program’s history by defeating Butler 49-32 recently, in a Division III district semifinal game at Springfield High School.
Tippecanoe is the third girls basketball program in Ohio to reach that milestone. After that game, Kopp said, “It sounds minimal, but especially after this week, some things that seem small mean the most,” in reference to the investigation of Ashley Flynn’s death in the Tipp City community.
Credit: Steven Wright
The team fell to CJ 59-54 in a D-III regional semifinal game at Lakota East High School.