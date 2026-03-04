Tippecanoe girls basketball team honors Ashley Flynn

In pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday’s game against Chaminade Julienne, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team wore shirts with the message “Live Like Ashley” in memory of Ashley Flynn, who was killed on Feb. 16 in Tipp City.

“You look at these 17-18 year old girls who have to deal with a community losing a volleyball coach and literally one of the nicest people in the world,” Tipp head coach Brett Kopp said. “It’s a way to honor her and leave her legacy on.”