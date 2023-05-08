Tippecanoe grad wins Flying Pig, UD recruit visits from Europe and other weekend stories you might have missed

Salyer, a 2009 Tipp grad, won in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 10 seconds.

Salyer, who runs for the Dayton Track Club, won the Glass City Marathon in Toledo last month and the USAF Marathon in September.

2023 recruit travels from Europe to visit Dayton

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Michael Belle, a 6-foot-7 wing from Great Britain, announced Sunday on Instagram he’s on a visit to the Dayton Flyers. He shared a photo of his hotel room in Dayton after post photos of his journey, which included stops in Frankfurt, Germany, and Chicago.

Belle, 19, plays for SIG Strasbourg in the France’s U-21 league. He averaged 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 27 games in the 2022-23 season.

According to a report by 247HSHoops on Twitter in March, Dayton and Utah State were recruiting Belle the hardest at that point. Virginia Commonwealth then hired Utah State coach Ryan Odom, and Odom has continued to recruit Belle, according to reports.

Auto dealership property has new LLC owner, but business goes on

New local property records that show the property of a Vandalia auto dealership has a new owner.

Pond Realty Co. took ownership of property at 1180 W. National Road, where the Joseph Airport Toyota dealership is located. The seller was Joseph Realty LLC, of Cincinnati.

The dealership will continue operating as usual, said Christian Hahn, general manager of Joseph Airport.

Dayton Daily News journalists bring home awards

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Dayton Daily News and its staff garnered awards in multiple categories for the 2022 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association awards Sunday.

“I am very proud of our team’s hard work,” said Ashley Bethard, editor of the Dayton Daily News and chief content officer of Cox First Media. “It means a lot to us to be recognized among some of Ohio’s best. It also reminds us of the importance of our mission: to provide quality, in-depth local journalism that matters to our community.”

PHOTOS: The 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville

Photos from the 2023 Kentucky Derby

