Tips for having a successful graduation party

Graduation season occurs in a very limited span of time between the months of May and June. This creates high demand in a limited window. Right after the school releases the commencement date is a good time to reserve a graduation party venue if you are planning to have the party away from home.

Aim to host the party a day or two after the graduation ceremony.

Planning ahead

Now is the time to begin thinking about what you can afford to spend on the event. Think about the timing of the party as well. Because there are so many graduations taking place, some people opt to have an open time range for their own parties, so graduates can hop around to each of their friends' parties.

Although many people now rely on digital invitations, those who want to send paper invitations can order them now to ensure they’ll get shipped to your home in enough time to mail out to guests. Also, it is a good idea at this time to narrow down the guest list so you will know how many invitations you will need. Think about your theme and coordinate with the invitation design or color scheme.

Who to invite

Mail out the invitations to friends and family. If you will be designing any do-it-yourself centerpieces or other decorative items for the party, such as marquee letters or lights, secure these items now. If the graduation party will be at home, reserve party tents, catering, tables, chairs, and more at this time.

Get the menu down

Get in touch with the restaurant or caterer to finalize menu plans, including dessert. If you will be having a DJ, go over any details about the party as well, including a playlist the guest of honor will love.

Register for gifts

If the graduate prefers, set up a graduation registry for gifts. Use this time to create a slideshow of images of the graduate throughout the years. Finalize favors if you will be offering them and grab the materials necessary to make them.

Check off that list

Touch base with the venue to give the final head count and pay off your remaining balance. If you will be cooking, shop for and prepare any food that can be frozen and then reheated.

Grab any last-minute decor and figure out attire for the party. Confirm with all vendors that everything is still on target for the graduation party date. Book hair or nail appointments so the grad is photo-ready.

Day of the graduation party

Set up as needed a few hours before the party. Chafing dishes will require up to two hours to heat food thoroughly, so plan accordingly. Some venues allow you to arrive an hour or two before the party time for decorating. Get dressed with plenty of time to spare, as there is always a guest or two who arrives fashionably early. Then be ready to celebrate!

Graduation parties require ample planning to celebrate the accomplishments of hard-working students.