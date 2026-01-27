Tips for keeping your home warm in extreme cold weather (without an astronomical bill)

Whether it’s fine‑tuning your HVAC system, installing a smart thermostat, sealing drafts or adopting more efficient daily habits, there are plenty of practical ways to keep heating costs under control.

• Keep your doors and vents open. Closing them can make your heating system work harder and less efficiently. Move furniture away from the heating vents.

• Get insulated curtains for your windows to trap heat. During the day, pull back the curtains on the south side of the house to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home.

• Use rugs, towels, or other insulation to cover cracks around doors and windowsills.

• Energy-efficient electric space heaters are more efficient than the furnace for localized heating, allowing you to lower the thermostat for the rest of the house.

• An annual furnace tune-up can improve efficiency. Changing your furnace air filter on schedule can also improve airflow.

• The U.S. Department of Energy suggests setting your room temperature to 68°F when you’re awake and lowering it when you’re asleep or away. This adjustment can significantly reduce energy consumption without sacrificing comfort. A programmable or smart thermostat can be helpful for automating this option.

• During times of extreme cold, set your thermostat to a reasonable temperature that your furnace can handle and keep it at that temperature both day and night.

• Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheets to cover drafty windows. Tape the clear plastic film to the inside of window frames during the cold winter months. Make sure it is sealed tightly to help reduce cold air infiltration.

• Keep the temperature of the water heater to the warm setting (120°F). This will not only save energy, it will also help avoid scalding.

• Reverse the direction of your ceiling fans so they move clockwise. This pushes warm air down from the ceiling, helping to distribute heat more evenly throughout the room.

• Put on an extra layer of clothing or wrap yourself in a blanket. Warm socks, sweaters, and cozy casual wear can go a long way.

• Electric blankets provide direct warmth without the need to heat an entire room. These items use far less energy than heating an entire room and can allow you to lower your thermostat even further.

• Using your oven to cook or bake more not only provides delicious meals but also adds warmth to your home.