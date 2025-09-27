Tire Buy-Back event in Montgomery County will take place Sunday

This event is open to all Montgomery County residents, but proof of residency is required.

Participants can earn $2 per tire, up to 10 tires at a time, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services. The tires that are collected are eventually shredded and repurposed into usable products like playground flooring, walkways and more.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. No truck, farm implement or other oversized tires are accepted.