TODAY: Wright-Patt Medical Center ‘town hall’ to discuss new patient portal

A “town hall” event to discuss a new online health care portal for those who rely on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center is scheduled today.
Col Dale Harrell will host the event for all beneficiaries at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Wright-Patterson Club.
The town hall will also be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/88thmdg.
The portal, “MHS Genesis,” is scheduled to go live June 3, which is a Saturday. That gives the center a couple of days to iron out wrinkles before Monday, Col. Thomas Gifford, chief medical informatics officer at the medical center, recently told this newspaper.
“As we move closer to our go-live date, our staff looks forward to the new enhancements MHS Genesis will provide our beneficiaries,” Harrell said in a statement. “Once fully operational, MHS Genesis will give patients direct access to medical records, improved ways to exchange messages with their care providers and the ability to schedule appointments online.”
Similar to the “MyChart” system used by the Premier and Kettering health systems in the Dayton area, MHS Genesis offers a way to exchange secure electronic messages with physicians and nurses, request prescription refills, make appointments, check test results and more.
