TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Friday, Feb. 6

🛫 Dayton adds flights: The city is celebrating higher departure numbers, as well as new flights from Dayton International Airport to Chicago. Read more in Thomas Gnau’s story.

🎰 Ohioans may bet big: The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will bet a record $1.76 billion legally on Sunday’s big game, and that includes more than $106.9 million in Ohio! Meanwhile, public health officials are warning folks to gamble responsibly.

LOCAL NEWS

• Central State trustees approve retrenchment, plan to ‘realign faculty’

• Dayton extends group home moratorium as city mulls zoning code changes

• 2nd man gets jail for using sticky mouse traps to steal mail in Springboro

LIFE

• Whiskey Yard opens with global menu, piano bar, 200‑bottle library

• Dayton-area Valentine’s Day fitness opportunities for couples

• Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering relocating to Valley Pike in Riverside

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Harrison Twp. Kroger cleared due to person with gun reported inside store

• Butler County deputy stabbed while assisting at vehicle fire; suspect arrested

SPORTS

• Report: Hawks trade Kennard to Lakers

• Alter grad Joe Thuney named NFL’s Protector of the Year

• Dayton basketball: Flyers in fifth place in A-10 entering game at VCU

NATION & WORLD

• Savannah Guthrie’s family renews plea to mother’s kidnapper, while sheriff says they have no suspect

• US strikes another alleged drug-trafficking boat in Eastern Pacific

• Iran and US appear to hold hold indirect talks in Oman over Tehran’s nuclear program

A timeline of Haiti’s temporary protected status saga

Our special coverage of the Haitian temporary protected status debate and local impact on the Springfield area continues, and to help break down past events leading up to the present, we have a timeline for you from Cornelius Frolik.