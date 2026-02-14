TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Saturday, Feb. 14

Staff at Flowers by Roger in Middletown are busy preparing hundreds of arrangements to be delivered for Valentine's Day. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Staff at Flowers by Roger in Middletown are busy preparing hundreds of arrangements to be delivered for Valentine's Day. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Happy Valentine’s Day! You survived Friday the 13th and have now arrived at a much happier calendar day. While you may be making last-minute dinner plans, we have plenty of local news content for you this Saturday morning...

💘 Valentine’s Day content: We have TONS of content on this special day, including where to eat, how to order wine, restaurant suggestions and more!

🏭Fuyao concerns: According to Thomas Gnau’s story, allegations involving Moraine’s Fuyao Glass America have drawn criticism and concerns from Ohio’s U.S. senators, and a former senator hoping to return to the chamber.

🏬Planned opening: Next month, the Dayton Arcade will open the fully restored North Arcade and its marketplace to the public. Read more in Sydney Dawes’ story here.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to have this newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

‘A vibrant community’: onMain refreshes mixed-use master plan

Oakwood schools may seek new operating levy in 2027

$1.7M in upgrades coming to Belmont Pool

LIFE

By the numbers: When Montgomery County couples are most likely to file for divorce

VIDEO: Guests eat, hit the dance floor at Goodwill Easterseals Valentine’s Day dance

VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at Centerville

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Ex with a warrant? Greenville police make unconventional Valentine’s plea

1 of 3 suspects sentenced in case of pregnant woman found dead in container

SPORTS

Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson

Miami basketball: No. 23 RedHawks beat Ohio in front of nationally televised audience on ESPN

Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse

Archdeacon: A party with pizza, turnovers and a record crowd

NATION & WORLD

Inflation measure falls to nearly five-year low as gas prices fall and housing costs cool

Law enforcement block road near Nancy Guthrie’s home during investigation into her disappearance

A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will dazzle people and penguins in Antarctica

‘Money bouquets’ rival traditional flowers as coveted tokens of love for Valentine’s Day in Zimbabwe

FREE CONTENT: Events highlight the local maple syrup making process

If you are like me, you appreciate delicious syrup on your pancakes in the morning. Today we have a list of local syrup-related events, as well as a column from Devin Meister explaining where exactly it comes from, and how it is transformed!

In Other News
1
LexisNexis rebrand plans include apartments, 750 jobs to be created at...
2
Five Rivers Health Center to open new location in Xenia, combine...
3
With downtown upgrades nearly done, Bellbrook targets water system...
4
Lawsuit filed over Ohio voter registration purging law
5
‘A vibrant community’: onMain refreshes mixed-use master plan

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Ratliff on facebookFollow Jeremy Ratliff on twitter