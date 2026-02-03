TOP HEADLINES: What you should know

Just one day into the work week, and we have no shortage in big news stories here in the Miami Valley. As we monitor the potential for more snow here in our region today, here are three things you should know on this Tuesday morning:
👩⚖️ Judge blocks administration from ending TPS for Haitians: A federal district judge has issued a ruling that blocks the DHS from terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, a decision that impacts potentially thousands of Haitian people who live in Springfield and Clark County. Our special coverage of local impact continues today, as we keep you updated in the hours and days ahead.
🎓 UD AD takes medical leave of absence: University of Dayton Vice President and Athletic Director Neil Sullivan is taking a medical leave of absence, according to the university. This, as the Flyers are preparing to play St. Bonaventure tonight at UD Arena.
🏥 Ronald McDonald House of Dayton merges with Cincinnati branch: Ronald McDonald House of Dayton is merging with Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati to form Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio. Read more in Samantha Wildow’s story here.
LOCAL NEWS
• Franklin schools to seek 1% income tax with a 10-year term
• $17.6M ‘Flyghtwood Landings’ expansion the latest in former UD Flyer Chris Wright’s vision for Trotwood
• Hospitals see uptick in cold-related injuries
LIFE
• Walnut the Hedgehog says an early spring is on the way for the area
• Dayton Record Fair brings crates and physical media back to Eudora
• Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these Ohio landmarks
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• Over 150 child porn charges dismissed in plea agreement for Dayton man
• Woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting at New Year’s party near Springboro
SPORTS
• Girls basketball: ‘We wanted it a lot’ - Fairmont reaches 20-0 start
• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. St. Bonaventure
• Major League Baseball will produce and distribute Reds games in 2026 season
NATION & WORLD
• GOP leaders labor for support ahead of key test vote on ending partial government shutdown
• Russia fires 450 drones and 70 missiles at Ukraine, a day before US-brokered talks
• Iran’s president seeks ‘fair and equitable negotiations’ with the United States
FREE CONTENT: Where to eat and drink on Valentine’s Day in Dayton
With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, there are a number of restaurants here in the Miami Valley that are popular during the holiday. Here is a list, from Alex Cutler’s story.
