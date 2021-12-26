Town & Country to institute ‘teen chaperone’ requirement

Town & Country at 300 E. Stroop Road has about 34 shops and restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, T.J. Maxx, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Bath & Body Works.

Some shopping centers across the state and nation have instituted “teen chaperone” policies often during night or weekend hours.

In response to the post announcing the new policy, some people commented online that they think the shopping center should reconsider.

Some people said the shopping center has family-friendly stores that minors should be allowed to visit without an adult companion.

“This is way extreme,” one person posted. “If you’re old enough to work/drive you’re old enough to shop there without adult supervision.”