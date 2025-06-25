Traffic changes coming to major Beavercreek interchange

Weather permitting on Monday, the right-turn lane from eastbound U.S. 35 to Valley and Trebein roads will be closed, and motorists will use the freshly completed loop ramp that goes under the overpass to access these roads.

Motorists coming from Trebein Road or Valley Road needing to get onto eastbound U.S. 35 will be required to detour, according to ODOT, as the on-ramp to U.S. 35 remains under construction. To access U.S. 35 East, motorists must turn onto U.S. 35 West, and then use the loon just west of Orchard Lane and turn left onto the eastbound lanes.

Not much changes for through traffic at this point. Eastbound traffic will remain shifted onto the westbound lanes, while westbound U.S. 35 motorists will still be diverted “up and over” via the ramps on the north side of the interchange.

The new traffic pattern will be in effect through July, according to ODOT.

In order to implement changes, there will be a single-lane closure starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, on eastbound U.S. 35. near the construction area. Restrictions will be lifted and the loop ramp opened to traffic by 7 a.m. Monday.

The department continues to ask drivers to be safe when driving through the work zone.

The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026.

The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $40.1 million to complete the project.