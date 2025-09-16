Traffic changes expected for a major Greene County route next month

Breaking: Englewood police sued in high-speed chase that killed 1, seriously injured another

1 hour ago
Traffic changes will start on Oct. 1 at the intersection of U.S. Route 68 and East Hyde Road in Greene County.

The intersection, which is located south of Yellow Springs, will be converted to a four-way stop, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the intersection is currently a two-way stop with Hyde Road motorists yielding to U.S. 68 traffic, and U.S. 68 motorists having the right of way.

Message boards alerting motorists of the upcoming change are scheduled to be installed this Wednesday, according to ODOT.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution when traveling through the area, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit here.

