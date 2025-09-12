Traffic enforcement detail scheduled for Ohio 4 today

Law enforcement officers will participate in a joint traffic enforcement detail tonight in Montgomery and Greene counties.
The traffic detail will take place on Ohio 4 from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton and Huber Heights police are participating.
The details aims to reduce fatal crashes and crime.
The initiative also hopes to raise awareness and promote community transparency through safety measures.
