Traffic enforcement detail scheduled on Ohio 4 tonight

The joint detail aims to reduce fatal and serious crashes on Ohio 4, while raising awareness and promoting traffic safety measures.

From Jan. 1, 2020, to June 9, 2025, there have been 1,224 crashes on Ohio 4 in Montgomery and Greene counties, according to the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety dashboard.

Eighteen of those crashes were deadly and 67 resulted in serious injuries.

So far this year, there has been a noticeable decrease in serious injury crashes, OSHP said. No fatal crashes have occurred on Ohio 4 in Montgomery and Greene counties so far this year.

“This is a result of the additional proactive efforts by law enforcement and the media providing awareness to the public regarding Ohio 4 as an identified problem area,” patrol said.

There have been four crashes with serious injuries reported on Ohio 4 so far this year, according to OSTATS. Last year, there were 11 serious crashes and five fatal crashes.