Traffic enforcement detail to take place in Montgomery County today

Multiple law enforcement agencies will be participating in a traffic enforcement detail in Montgomery County today aimed at reducing fatal and serious crashes.

The enforcement details will take place on Dixie Drive and connecting road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The effort will focus on high-crash and heavy traffic areas with officers watching for reckless or impaired driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Twp. Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are participating in the enforcement project.

So far this year, there have been at least 28 deadly crashes in Montgomery County, according to OSHP. Last year, there were 61 fatal crashes in the county. There have been 10 fewer fatal crashes so far this year than during the same time period in 2021, according to patrol.

