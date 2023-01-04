BreakingNews
Traffic fatalities down over New Year’s holiday compared to previous year

Local News
By
19 minutes ago

Eleven people died in crashes over the New Year’s holiday in Ohio, just one fewer than the previous year, according to preliminary data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 2, 11 people were killed in nine fatal crashes. During the 2021-22 New Year’s holiday there were 12 traffic fatalities.

Montgomery County was the only county that had a fatal crash with multiple victims. A man and two children died following a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp.

ExploreRELATED: 2 children, man killed in Jefferson Twp. crash ID’d

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the deceased as 13-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, 9-year-old Octavius Palmer and 49-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, all of Dayton.

Fatal crashes were also reported in Hamilton, Gallia, Cuyahoga, Summit and Columbiana counties over the holiday.

This year troopers arrested 214 impaired drivers, according to OSHP. They cited 67 people for distracted driving and 101 for drug violations.

OVI was down 7.8% and crashes were down 15.4% compared to the previous year, according to OSHP. Drug activity was also down 5.6%. There was a 17.5% increase in distracted driving.

ExploreDeWine signs distracted driving law limiting use of electronic devices

About the Author

