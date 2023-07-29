BreakingNews
Helicopter pilot killed in crash after clipping wires near I-70; wires going down leads to traffic crashes
X

Traffic stopped east and west on I-70 in Clark County

In Other News
1
Thousands without power in Miami Valley, other areas after last night’s...
2
‘I’m going to be homeless’: Ohio Medicaid collects $87.5M from families...
3
Tell us about your home
4
Heavy-duty truck has bold attitude
5
Fairborn garden holds a village within it
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top