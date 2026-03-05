Traffic upgrades coming to two busy Harshman Road intersections in Riverside

The project has been in the works for years, officially beginning with a safety study in 2022, which recommended several potential improvements.

But public concern about the safety of the corridor dates back even further, underscored by a fatal pedestrian crash near the intersection of Harshman and Beatrice in 2018, which left a 17-year-old dead.

The project will include a new traffic signal at the Harshman Road/Beatrice Drive intersection with added lighting; signal equipment upgrades at the Harshman Road/Valley Pike intersection; and new sidewalk on the west side of Harshman Road.

Plans will also feature Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps and signal push buttons; flashing yellow arrow signals; opposing left turn lanes that are directly aligned; and radar vehicle detection to link up signal timing at both intersections to help with traffic queuing.

The upgrades aim to improve roadway safety by improving accessibility for pedestrians, providing signal clarity for drivers, and improving sight distance for left turns.

Project costs are estimated to total around $554,000, with an additional $87,000 for construction and inflation contingency, officials said.

The city will pay around $78,000, with the Ohio Department of Transportation covering the remainder.

The city’s portion of the project cost has been appropriated in the 2026 budget out of the permissive tax fund.

Permissive tax fund revenue is generated from optional taxes, like license plate registration, and passed down through the county.

The majority of construction is estimated to be finished by early 2027, with full project completion by summer 2027.