Trash and recycling services by Rumpke resume today

Rumpke employee Michael McDonald collects recyclable materials during his route Friday, April 16, 2021 in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Rumpke Waste & Recycling will resume services today as road conditions allows.

“It’s our hope that we can complete our Monday routes; however, if road conditions prevent service, we will collect additional material on Monday, Feb. 2,” said Kevyn Vasquez, district manager.

Rumpke is operating on a one-day delay this week.

The schedule is as followed:

  • Monday customers will be serviced Tuesday.
  • Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday.
  • Wednesday customers will be serviced Thursday.
  • Thursday customers will be serviced Friday.
  • Friday customers will be serviced Saturday.

Rumpke said customers should place material curbside (even if they are traditionally alley collection) the night before scheduled collection.

Please make sure carts are accessible and not covered in snow, according to Rumpke.

