Trent Arena services set for former Kettering superintendent

A visitation is set from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road, according to his obituary. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately after.

Current Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said Inskeep’s death was unexpected.

“The Inskeep family would like everyone to know that the Kettering community held a very special place in Scott’s heart, and he was so grateful for his time spent being a part of the Kettering City Schools and our Kettering community,” McCarty-Smith said in announcement on the district’s Facebook page.

“Please join me in keeping the Inskeep family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” she added.

Before coming to Kettering, Inskeep was superintendent of the Reading Community City School District near Cincinnati.

A Cincinnati native, he received a basketball scholarship to Otterbein College after graduating from Lockland High School in 1979, according to his obituary. Inskeep earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary/secondary education at Otterbein before graduating from Xavier University with a master’s degree in educational administration.

He was a biology teacher at Mason Middle School before becoming a principal in that district.

Services will be livestreamed beginning at 5:30 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNOHeJKQNag

He is survived by his wife, Teri; two daughters and their mother, Carol Inskeep; two sisters; and several other relatives.

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KCS Forward Foundation, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 105, Kettering, OH 45429 or online at https://www.kcsforwardfoundation.org/donate.