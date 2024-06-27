Trial date set for Florida man in police chase, US 35 shooting

Skirvin is facing six counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In May his defense entered a motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Judge Elizabeth Ellis ordered a sanity evaluation and set a disposition date for Tuesday.

The motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity was withdrawn Thursday, according to court documents.

On Jan. 8, Skirvin allegedly hit his daughter with a pickup truck at Voyager Village mobile home park in Trotwood. As Trotwood officers were helping the woman at the scene, Skirvin drove past police in a white truck while pointing a long gun at officers.

The incident led to a pursuit on U.S. 35, with other law enforcement agencies joining to assist Trotwood police. Skirvin made a U-turn at Abbey Avenue, continuing west on U.S. 35 before driving over stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, at Liscum Drive.

He then drove across all west and east lanes on U.S. 35, hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser head and landing on top of a Trotwood cruiser.

It’s not clear how many times Skirvin was shot, but seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons.

Skirvin and the Trotwood officer inside the cruiser were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The officer, later identified as Michael Richardson, was critically injured and has since been released from the hospital.