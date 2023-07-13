Trial set for ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor indicted on rape charges

The case of a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor charged with rape and other counts is scheduled to go to a jury trial in October.

The trial date for John C. Amos, 51, of Miamisburg, was scheduled after a motion hearing Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, where visiting Judge Daniel Hogan determined what Lucas County prosecutors and Amos’ defense could use as evidence and witness testimony.

Amos was indicted last year on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He resigned from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office the day of his indictment.

Court records say that on June 12, 2020, Montgomery County sheriff’s detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.

The accuser told detectives that he was drinking with Amos — whom he’d never met — at a bar and became extremely intoxicated. A bartender called a cab, which allegedly took them back to Amos’ house, where the man claims he was sexually assaulted while losing and regaining consciousness.

Dayton Daily News does not name alleged victims of sexual violence.

Judge Hogan on Thursday denied the defense’s requests to exclude testimony from three witnesses whom the alleged victim talked to “regarding the events surrounding the rape.”

The judge also allowed testimony of a Montgomery County victim advocate who was the initial point of contact when the alleged victim made the decision to report the incident. The state will use the victim advocate’s testimony to illustrate procedural background information and the criminal investigation that followed the report.

Also to be included in the state’s evidence will be testimony from the bartender who called the cab for the alleged victim and Amos.

A Cuyahoga County social worker and trauma expert will also provide testimony on sexual trauma’s impact on delayed reporting and victim behavior.

Amos pleaded not guilty to the charges. An indictment is an allegation and a defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A pretrial hearing by telephone has also been scheduled for Sept. 26, with the jury trial to follow on Oct. 10.