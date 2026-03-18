Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Ohio airmen

Killed in western Iraq last week was Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, who was assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus.

Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Ind., and Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, also died in that crash.

Koval was assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Simmons was assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing. He was from Columbus.

The Department of Defense identified three other casualties as Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Ala.; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Wash.; and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Ky.

“These service members, alongside their three other brothers-and sisters-in-arms, gave the last full measure of devotion to their country last week,” Sen. Jon Husted said on the floor of the Senate Tuesday.

The 121st Refueling Wing said Angst, who was also a member of the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, was an example of “honor and selflessness, leaving a permanent mark on our unit, our mission, and all who had the privilege of serving alongside him.”

“Through his time with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, Capt. Angst was known for his infectious positivity and proactive spirit,“ the wing said. ”He began as a universally liked airman in vehicle maintenance at the 123rd Air Control Squadron in Blue Ash, Ohio, where he always wore a smile. As a strong pilot and leader, he was among the first operators to actively participate in the company-grade officer council. His outstanding attitude and capabilities led to him being personally requested to serve as the executive officer for the 121st Mission Support Group.”

Angst was the son-in-law of Kettering City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

“Curtis was doing what he loved most — flying and serving alongside the men and women he cared so deeply about,“ the school district said on social media Wednesday morning. ”His life was defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. Those in our community who knew Curtis remember his steady kindness, his constant smile, and an instantly recognizable laugh that made everyone feel welcome and valued."

Angst was a 2014 Wilmington High School graduate. Before commissioning, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.

He enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in May 2015, as a vehicle maintenance technician with the 123rd Air Control Squadron, according to his Air Force biography. He went on to earn an officer’s commission in 2021, attended undergraduate pilot training in 2022, followed by the KC-135R Pilot Initial Qualification in 2024.

He deployed in 2015 in support of Spartan Shield and the current operation, Epic Fury.

In his time with the 166th, Angst flew a total of 880 flight hours with 67 combat hours.