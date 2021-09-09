dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trooper suffers minor injuries after impaired driver hits cruiser in Montgomery County

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper sustained minor injuries after their cruiser was hit by an impaired driver Saturday in Montgomery County.

The trooper has since returned to work, according to Sgt. Christina Hayes.

ExploreTroopers report 12 deadly crashes across Ohio over Labor Day weekend

The crash took place around 10:56 p.m. on Turner Road at Wolf Road at the edge of Harrison Twp. and Trotwood.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hayes said. Charges are pending an investigation.

From Aug. 29 to Saturday, troopers initiated 245 stops, with 94 due to speed and 13 due to OVI, according to OSHP.

Troopers also responded to 122 crashes, with 35 of them resulting in injuries, and also made four felony arrests.

Explore1 arrested in deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex

On Friday, OSHP Aviation helped Dayton police track and apprehend a murder suspect, according to the patrol’s report.

Dayton police confirmed Tuesday they arrested and detained a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Hepburn Avenue apartment complex that took place on Friday, but it is not clear if this is the arrest OSHP assisted in.

In Other News
1
Guilty pleas in Takoda Collins case: ‘Years of ongoing, ceaseless...
2
Father pleads guilty to murder, rape in death of 10-year-old Takoda...
3
WATCH: Miami Twp. police release body camera video from deadly shooting
4
Search warrant: FBI investigated if contractor bribed Dayton mayors
5
Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips in Preble County arson
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top