Trotwood City Council seeking applicants for upcoming Ward 2 vacancy

Per the city charter, council has 60 days from the time Page takes office to fill the vacancy by a majority vote.

Applicants to the vacant seat must meet multiple qualifications, including being a resident of Trotwood for at least a year and a resident of Ward 2 at the time of application. Ward 2 is in the northeast corner of the city. It includes all land northeast of Salem Avenue, plus a few neighborhoods on the other side of Salem.

The appointed candidate cannot hold any other elected public office or any employment with the city during their term.

Those interested in applying must submit their resume by 5 p.m. Dec. 27, 2023, to Clerk of Council Kara Landis by mail to the Government Center at 3035 Olive Road, Trotwood; by fax to 937-854-0574; or by email to klandis@trotwood.org.

The term of the Ward 2 seat appointment will expire Dec. 31, 2025.