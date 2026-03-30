Trotwood company will lay off 53 workers

The company is citing market competition as a reason for the layoffs.

“This layoff is expected to be permanent,“ the company said in its notice to the state. ”A limited number of employees will remain at the facility to support ongoing business operations.”

In late 2023, Technicote, then a Miamisburg manufacturer, said it would move to a Trotwood industrial park, with plans to occupy a 200,000-plus-square-foot facility.

The decision at the time represented plans to invest “tens of millions of dollars in equipment, machinery, and improvements,” in a building expected to be home to “well over” 200 employees, the city of Trotwood and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. said in 2023.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Owned by Beontag, Technicote makes self-adhesives and smart tags with a commercial presence in more than 40 countries, Trotwood said in a release announcing the business’ planned move to Trotwood.

The company was previously located at 222 Mound Ave.

Ferguson Construction built the Trotwood structure on a 31.34-acre site on behalf of developer Gated Properties Global. The building was to include 216,000 square feet of space for industrial manufacturing and 15,000 square feet of office space.

Questions about the layoff plans were sent to Brittany Etzler, the company’s director of people and culture in North America; and Chad Downing, executive director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp.

Technicote has operated in Indiana, California and in Ohio since 1980, Frank Gavrilos, president of Technicote, said in 2023.