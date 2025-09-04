Trotwood-Madison enacts list of new rules for sporting events after football game fight

The new rules will apply to both students and members of the general public who attend.

The following changes will be implemented, effective immediately:

Football ticket sales will close at 7:45 p.m.

All Trotwood-Madison High School students must show their school ID to enter.

Students 14 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult 21 years of age or older.

No suspended or expelled students may attend the events.

Unruly or inappropriate behavior will result in immediate removal and possible school or legal consequences.

Fighting will result in removal and an indefinite ban from extracurricular activities.

All guests are subject to security screening.

No drugs, alcohol, vaping or smoking allowed anywhere on school grounds, including parking lots.

No weapons or firearms, including those with a concealed carry permit.

No masks or face coverings that prevent recognition are allowed (exceptions may be made in cold weather at staff discretion).

Only clear bags (up to 12x6x12 inches) are permitted. No backpacks or large bags.

No re-entry once you leave the event.

All visitors must leave the facility within 30 minutes after the end of the game.

For the full list of rules, visit the district’s website at www.trotwood.k12.oh.us.

Eight individuals, including four adults aged 18 to 20 and four juveniles, were charged with offenses related to their involvement in the Aug. 22 disruption, according to Trotwood police.

Due to the large crowd in attendance that night, Trotwood officers assigned to football game detail had called for back-up to assist with de-escalating multiple altercations that occurred during and after the game, the Trotwood Police Department said.