Trotwood-Madison ‘looks forward’ under interim leadership

During the meeting, the board entered into executive session to “consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation” of a public employee/official, or “the investigation of charges or complaints” against a public employee/official.

No action was taken following the closed-door discussion.

Board President Sonja Cherry declined to provide a timeline for how long the board may take to find a permanent replacement for superintendent, and said she did not offer further details about what any potential application, interview, and selection process may entail.

Neither Cherry nor Howard could estimate how long the latter would remain in the interim role.

Both said student success was the main focus ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. The first day of school for Trotwood-Madison students is Aug. 12.

“The students are our main priority and we’re looking forward to preparing for a good upcoming school year,” Cherry said, who noted that the board has confidence in the leadership capabilities of Howard.

A public record request to the district for the personnel file of Cosby, including any documents related to her resignation and potential separation agreement, is still being processed, district officials said Thursday.

A 25-year employee of the district, Howard has been appointed to this role before, having previously served as interim superintendent in 2019.

Howard said he’s returning to the position now with “the experience and energy needed to lead.”

Howard began his career with Trotwood-Madison schools as a social studies teacher before being appointed director of operations in 2014 and to assistant superintendent of operations in 2020.

The district approved budget cuts earlier this year that included the loss of multiple teacher and staff positions. The district cited the impending end of federal COVID-19 ESSER funds that districts were given during the pandemic, which will halt in September, as a reason for the planned cuts.

Howard said he has hit the ground running, working with staff to ensure an easy transition and organizational process ahead of the upcoming school year.

“A good, solid start to the school year is crucial to set the pace and trajectory of what our students will experience and accomplish,” he said.