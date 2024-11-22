Trotwood-Madison school board ousts elected member Davis over attendance

The resolution approved during Thursday’s meeting states Davis failed to appear for or attend any of the six board meetings in August, September, and October.

“(Davis) has provided no reason or excuse for his absences from the meetings of the board ... rendering him absent without sufficient reason,” the text reads.

According to the board’s bylaw, and pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, a member forfeits his or her position after failing to appear for a period of 90 days without sufficient reason.

Davis was elected to Trotwood’s board of education in November 2021, when he was one of three candidates running unopposed for three seats.

Earlier this month, Davis said he’s had ongoing issues with members of the board, claiming he had been “peer pressured” to vote certain ways, and more recently, into resigning from his position.

“We’ve not been seeing eye-to-eye since the new board members came in,” Davis said then.

Davis also claims he had attempted to contact the district, both personally and through attorneys, to explain his meeting absences, at least one of which was due to a medical issue. Davis said he said he has never received any response.

In documents provided to the Dayton Daily News by Davis, a note from a physician states Davis has been unable to attend board meetings due to the medical needs of his partner, who is pregnant.

“Mr. Davis has felt it best to prioritize her health and their unborn child’s welfare during this critical time,” the letter reads.

Davis’ documents also outline several accusations against the board, including allegations that members have acted in ways that serve “personal and political interests,” at the expense of the district. Davis’ claims include abuse of authority, hostile work environment, coercion and intimidation, and Sunshine Law violations.

“On multiple occasions, I was contacted outside of meetings to ensure that my vote would align with the group’s predetermined agenda,” Davis wrote. “This organized collusion undermined the integrity of the board and subverted the democratic process.”