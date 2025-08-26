Trotwood-Madison to require chaperones at sporting events after incident at football game

Superintendent Marlon Howard announced the new guideline in a post to the TCMS Facebook page.

Howard did not specify which grades may be subject to the new chaperone guidelines, but said more information would be announced ahead of the team’s next home game, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Springfield.

“These changes will be different, unexpected and possibly uncomfortable for some, but we have to ensure Trotwood-Madison City Schools is a safe environment for all,” the post reads.

District officials are investigating after “a dispute” took place during the Aug. 22 home game against Cleveland Heights High School.

“This exciting event was disrupted by some behavior that led to some moments that (were) very disappointing and concerning to all of the fans that came to watch and enjoy the game ... we are not going to let an incident like last night ruin the experience for our fans and students that we want here in Trotwood-Madison City Schools,” Howard said in the social media post. “Our community deserves the same experience others have when it comes to Friday Night Lights or any other athletic or after-school event.”

Howard did not provide details about the incident in the post. The district did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said an investigation into the incident is ongoing but that, so far, three juvenile Trotwood-Madison students have been charged with disorderly conduct-related offenses.

Wilson said the large number of attendees at the game may have amplified the situation, which began as a fight between an unknown number of people.

“There was also a large attendance at the game, which is a good thing, but can also heighten situations like that,” Wilson said.