Trotwood Main Street access finally restored after year-plus bridge project

TROTWOOD — After an extended closure and months-long repair, a major Trotwood thoroughfare has been reopened.

The Free Pike Bridge, which is located approximately 100 feet west of the intersection of East Main Street and Ohio 49, had been closed since May 2022 due to issues related to erosion, according to county and city officials.

The project wrapped up this week. Road closure signs were removed and access was restored to the area Wednesday.

“The city of Trotwood is pleased to know that this major arterial roadway to our community is reopened,” Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum said Wednesday.

Trotwood has seen significant development on East Main Street the past few years, with a new library branch, Municipal Court facility and Goodwill Easterseals campus all constructed and opened. But the straightest route from busy Ohio 49 to those sites was closed for the bridge work.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“High rainfall had eroded out soil beneath the structure footings and behind the walls at the northeast corner of the bridge,” Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner told the Dayton Daily News this February. “The adjacent ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) bridge has also experienced erosion issues which they have addressed.”

Leaving that unaddressed could have resulted in a deep hole opening up in the road, the engineer’s office said.

A construction project began this spring to repair the existing structural damage and loss of backfill due to scour below the bridge, which has caused pavement settlement, the engineer’s office said.

Trotwood City Councilman Robert Kelley said he has fielded numerous questions and concerns from residents throughout the more than 16-month closure. He posted to Facebook this week to inform residents the end of the closure was near.

“Residents were frustrated and felt neglected given the length of time necessary infrastructure repairs were taking for the intersection at Route 49 and Main Street at the Free Pike bridge,” he wrote, adding that he had worked with city staff to push county and city officials to expedite the ongoing repair process.