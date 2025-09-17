Trotwood man accused of shooting at Vandalia event center

According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, the charges stem from a shooting at the Bobel Banquet and Event Center at 3119 Stop Eight Road on Aug. 17.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area around 10:30 p.m. and determined that there had been an argument during a party.

Two people exchanged gunfire and ran before officers arrived, police said.

Nobody was found injured at the scene, but soon after a man was found on North Dixie Drive with an apparent gunshot wound in his foot.

Dayton Children’s Hospital also contacted police about a 16-year-old boy who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the wound was sustained at the party.

Hakizimana was accused of shooting a person in the left leg/thigh, leading to emergency vascular surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, court records said.

He is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 2