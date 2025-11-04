Trotwood man charged with raping girl, 8

A Trotwood man has been indicted for raping a little girl.

Laruko S. Woods Jr., 31, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one count of rape of a victim under 10 years old, according to a grand jury report.

The mother of the 8-year-old victim reported that Woods had sexually assaulted the child, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Woods is known to the girl, the prosecutor’s office said.

A warrant was issued for Woods’ arrest, court document said, and he scheduled for arraignment Nov. 18.

