Trotwood’s Clemons found not guilty of all charges in deadly Dayton shooting

A judge found a Trotwood man not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Dayton woman last year.

Quintin Clemons, 40, was facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability as well as one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On Friday, Judge Susan Solle found Clemons not guilty of all charges. Clemons had a bench trial, or trial by judge, after waiving his right to a jury earlier this week.

The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Davis on Feb. 8, 2022, in the first block of North Alder Street, near West Third and Gettysburg in Dayton.

A woman reported the shooting around 1:15 a.m., telling 911 dispatchers her friend was shot in a possible drive-by shooting. Dayton police later clarified the shooting was not a drive-by, but happened while people were outside.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Clemons as the suspected shooter following witness interviews, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Clemons and Davis were reportedly known to each other.

Clemons was arrested two days after the shooting. A grand jury indicted him on Feb. 18, 2022.