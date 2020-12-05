Trotwood man indicted on weapon charges in Dayton triple homicide

The man called 911 at 5:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The dispatcher noted in the call log that the man “was barely coherent,” but confirmed he was one of the gunshot victims. He identified the shooter as a man called “Mont.” Within 51 seconds of making the call he was no longer responding to the dispatcher, 911 records show. Not long after that the line went quiet.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

It was not clear which of the victims called 911.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that they are continuing their investigation.

Humphrey remains in jail on a $1 million bond.