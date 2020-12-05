Trotwood man indicted on weapon charges in Dayton triple homicide

A 41-year-old Trotwood man was indicted Friday on weapons charges in connection to a triple homicide last month that Dayton police said followed a robbery and drug deal.
Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., aka “Mont,” is due Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of having weapons under disability for prior drug convictions and three counts of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence, according to his grand jury indictment.
Dayton police found three men shot dead the evening of Nov. 24 inside a house in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.
Humphrey was identified as the primary suspect in the homicides, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was arrested the morning of Nov. 25 at a Morgan Avenue home in Trotwood and booked into the Montgomery County Jail preliminarily on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. All but the weapons charges were later cleared by detectives.
One of three men found dead inside the house at 2654 Gettysburg Ave. used his dying breath to call for help. “It’s a shooting,” he said. “Three people are shot.”
The man called 911 at 5:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The dispatcher noted in the call log that the man “was barely coherent,” but confirmed he was one of the gunshot victims. He identified the shooter as a man called “Mont.” Within 51 seconds of making the call he was no longer responding to the dispatcher, 911 records show. Not long after that the line went quiet.
The victims were identified as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
It was not clear which of the victims called 911.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that they are continuing their investigation.
Humphrey remains in jail on a $1 million bond.