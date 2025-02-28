Trotwood man sentenced to at least 3 years in OVI crash that seriously injured teen

A Trotwood man found guilty in an OVI crash that seriously injured a 14-year-old and sent three people to the hospital has been sentenced.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson ordered 32-year-old LaMarcus Devonte McLaughlin to a sentence of three to four-and-a-half years in prison.
His driver’s license will be suspended for three years.
McLaughlin will also be on parole for 18 months to three years once he is released from prison.
Earlier this month a jury found McLaughlin guilty of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, vehicular assault and tampering with evidence charges.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, McLaughlin was driving a 1994 Ford Mustang on Troy Street in Dayton while speeding, according to a Dayton police crash report.
He lost control of the car near Woodsdale Road and hit a 2016 Ford Focus as it was trying to turn left onto Troy Street.
The Mustang went over the curb and hit an AT&T box for underground wires before crashing into a utility pole and tree. The Focus rolled twice before coming to a stop on Troy Street.
Medics transported the driver of the Focus, a 19-year-old woman, to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries. Her passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Medics also took McLaughlin to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries.
A blood test determined he had cannabinoids in his system, according to the crash report.