DeWine seeks CDC, federal help with on-ground assistance in East Palestine
Trotwood man sentenced to more than 12 years for possession with intent to sell narcotics

35 minutes ago

A Trotwood man accused of having hundreds of grams of narcotics to sell was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Newman sentenced 35-year-old Rasean J. Piner to 151 months — or 12 years and seven months — in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio’s Office.

In a plea agreement last year, Piner reportedly admitted to having at least 500 grams each of methamphetamine and cocaine and at least 40 grams of fentanyl.

In May 2021, Dayton police executed a search warrant at a Patrick Street home in Trotwood.

Officers seized more than 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 842 grams of cocaine and approximately 42 grams of fentanyl and found drug paraphernalia, processing equipment and a gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They also reportedly found more than $8,000 in cash.

