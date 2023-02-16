Trotwood man sentenced to more than 12 years for possession with intent to sell narcotics

U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Newman sentenced 35-year-old Rasean J. Piner to 151 months — or 12 years and seven months — in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio’s Office.

In a plea agreement last year, Piner reportedly admitted to having at least 500 grams each of methamphetamine and cocaine and at least 40 grams of fentanyl.