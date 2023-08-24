Troy continues student exchange program

TROY – The city of Troy continued a tradition started in the 1990s of an exchange of students with its sister city in Takahashi City, Japan.

The visit of 11 students from the Takahashi City schools and three adults was held earlier this month.

The delegation’s members participated in a home stay program and a series of formal and informal activities, including a welcoming ceremony Aug. 2.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, who visited Takahashi City during a trade trip by city representatives in Troy, welcomed guests and commented on the beauty of their community.

“The student exchange allows students of Troy and Takahashi City to see how alike they are,” Oda said.

This was the 15th student exchange visit as the delegation traveled more than 6,700 miles from Japan to Ohio.

Takahashi Principal Katsuyoshi Oba said this marked his third visit to Troy as part of the exchange program. “You always make us feel at home in Troy. We came here to deepen that bond between Troy and Tipp City,” he said.

Delegation members also visited the Troy City Schools.

“We got to take a group photo, share some information about our school district and answer some questions. They then planted a tree at the Junior High,” district Superintendent Chris Piper reported to the Board of Education after the visit.

This was the first sister city exchange since August 2019, said Sue Knight, city of Troy administrative assistant.

The exchange started in the early 1990s after the establishment of the sister city program in 1990.

The program was on hiatus during COVID-19 before returning this year.

Among activities during the week were a visit to downtown Troy, including a visit to the Sculptures on the Square now on display along with shopping downtown. The participants also had an afternoon of ice skating at Hobart Arena, among other activities coordinated by the host families.

