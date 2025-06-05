Troy council to study baseball field options, asks residents to take parks survey

They urged council to help with the search of a location outside of the Great Miami River floodplain, where current Junior Baseball fields were built on donated land at County Road 25A and Eldean Road.

One suggested solution was including fields in a city parks and recreation plan that will be updated later this year. Consultants hired by the city are beginning that process.

Council President William Rozell said at the June 2 council meeting that following the May presentation he talked with several council members about moving forward with exploration of possible solutions.

“It has been pretty well deemed this is an item that needs to be addressed in a little bit of a priority,” Rozell said.

A council committee will be asked to look at costs, concepts and inclusion of all stakeholders necessary in exploring and possibly pursuing a solution.

In the meantime, Rozell urged city residents to fill out a parks and recreation survey being conducted by consultants and to take advantage of public comment sessions. The consultants will be on the Public Square from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 6, to talk with residents about master plan suggestions.

Wade Westfall, a longtime youth baseball supporter and a county commissioner, said this week he was pleased to hear of council’s designation of fields as a priority.

“Access to quality ballfields is not only about supporting youth sports — it’s about investing in our families, community pride and the future of Troy. We look forward to working with the city, local stakeholders and residents to find a solution that benefits everyone,” he said.