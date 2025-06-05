Breaking: Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

Troy council to study baseball field options, asks residents to take parks survey

Troy Junior Baseball’s fields at County Road 25A and Eldean Road flood often, and supporters are pushing for a solution.
Baseball fields used by Troy Junior Baseball and Troy Christian High School near North County Road 25A and the Great Miami River are underwater. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

1 hour ago
Troy City Council has decided to explore options for providing consistently playable fields for a local junior baseball program whose current fields flood frequently.

Possible new fields for Troy Junior Baseball were the focus of a presentation before council in mid-May by supporters of junior baseball and other local youth baseball programs.

They urged council to help with the search of a location outside of the Great Miami River floodplain, where current Junior Baseball fields were built on donated land at County Road 25A and Eldean Road.

One suggested solution was including fields in a city parks and recreation plan that will be updated later this year. Consultants hired by the city are beginning that process.

Council President William Rozell said at the June 2 council meeting that following the May presentation he talked with several council members about moving forward with exploration of possible solutions.

“It has been pretty well deemed this is an item that needs to be addressed in a little bit of a priority,” Rozell said.

A council committee will be asked to look at costs, concepts and inclusion of all stakeholders necessary in exploring and possibly pursuing a solution.

In the meantime, Rozell urged city residents to fill out a parks and recreation survey being conducted by consultants and to take advantage of public comment sessions. The consultants will be on the Public Square from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 6, to talk with residents about master plan suggestions.

Wade Westfall, a longtime youth baseball supporter and a county commissioner, said this week he was pleased to hear of council’s designation of fields as a priority.

“Access to quality ballfields is not only about supporting youth sports — it’s about investing in our families, community pride and the future of Troy. We look forward to working with the city, local stakeholders and residents to find a solution that benefits everyone,” he said.

