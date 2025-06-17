Troy gas station back open after fixing canopy that was in danger of collapse

A violation notice obtained Friday states that the “exterior metal surfaces and structural support on and around canopy columns are significantly degraded, rusted and/or broken.”

The owner and agent of the S&G gas station at 801 W. Main St. were notified of the issue and ordered to vacate the premises until canopy columns were shored up using a method approved by a structural engineer and in accordance with county building department requirements.

The canopy covers the gas pumps.

“The posts that are holding up the canopy are rusted loose at the bottom, and it is a safety hazard. They cannot open until repairs are made and inspected,” said Rob England, county building inspector said last week.

The gas pumps at the business were blocked to vehicle access before reopening Monday. Austin Eidemiller of the city staff said the condition of the structure was brought to his attention, leading to order for repairs and discussions with the S&G station management team.

The property operated as a Marathon station until earlier this year.