Troy lawyer Tomb sues mayor Oda, claims her campaign materials defamed him

Oda said she had no comment on the lawsuit.

Although not named specifically in the mailer, Tomb said the statement points to him because the Lutz campaign donor list includes three lawyers, including him. The campaign materials claim the lawyer is suing the city. Tomb said he is not suing the city but is involved as a plaintiff along with the city in the legal action involving the Tavern building 112-118 W. Main St. in Troy.

The lawsuit further claims that Matthews, in a letter to the editor to the local newspaper, allegedly made false statements, pointing to this passage: “Biggest contributor? The family of the attorney suing the city of Troy over the 1903 Oddfellow building,” a term at times used to refer to the 112-118 W. Main St. property.

Matthews’ letter was re-published by Oda on her Facebook page, the suit claims.

Tomb alleges those being sued conspired to make and publish false statements about him “for the purpose of defaming (him),” causing him economic harm and emotional stress and damaging his reputation.

The lawsuit seeks in excess of $25,000 in compensatory damages plus punitive damages. Tomb asks for a trial by a jury.

