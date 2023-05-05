Troy lawyer Tomb sues mayor Oda, claims her campaign materials defamed him

TROY — A Troy lawyer is suing Mayor Robin Oda, alleging he was defamed by statements made in her re-election campaign materials.
Jeremy Tomb filed the complaint in Miami County Common Pleas Court against Oda as well as “Citizens Electing Robin Oda for Mayor” in care of Matthew and Cynthia Post of Troy and Lydia Matthews of Troy. The complaint was filed April 28.
Oda won the Republican primary for mayor May 2 by 39 votes, according to unofficial results from the county board of elections. With no Democratic opposition, that victory is expected to lead to her formal re-election in November.
The lawsuit centers on a campaign mailer postcard sent to Troy residents and paid for by Citizens Electing Robin Oda the week before the election. The mailer criticized Oda opponent William Lutz, including a claim that “He shamelessly accepted money from a lawyer who’s suing the city.”
Tomb claims the statement in the mailer is “a blatant lie knowingly made by the Citizens Electing Robin Oda for the dual purposes of harming Tomb and seeking some benefit from the lies for Oda’s struggling re-election campaign.” The suit claims the statement was made with Oda’s approval.
Oda said she had no comment on the lawsuit.
Although not named specifically in the mailer, Tomb said the statement points to him because the Lutz campaign donor list includes three lawyers, including him. The campaign materials claim the lawyer is suing the city. Tomb said he is not suing the city but is involved as a plaintiff along with the city in the legal action involving the Tavern building 112-118 W. Main St. in Troy.
The lawsuit further claims that Matthews, in a letter to the editor to the local newspaper, allegedly made false statements, pointing to this passage: “Biggest contributor? The family of the attorney suing the city of Troy over the 1903 Oddfellow building,” a term at times used to refer to the 112-118 W. Main St. property.
Matthews’ letter was re-published by Oda on her Facebook page, the suit claims.
Tomb alleges those being sued conspired to make and publish false statements about him “for the purpose of defaming (him),” causing him economic harm and emotional stress and damaging his reputation.
The lawsuit seeks in excess of $25,000 in compensatory damages plus punitive damages. Tomb asks for a trial by a jury.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com
