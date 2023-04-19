Troy man, 21, sentenced after leaving phone in women’s bathroom for video

TROY — A Troy man convicted of using a cell phone to obtain video of a girl using a restroom at a local business was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and extensive counseling.
Jacob W. Timmerman, 21, pleaded guilty earlier in Miami County Common Pleas Court to an amended charge of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He initially was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and voyeurism.
A 14-year-old girl told Troy police Nov. 12 she was using the restroom at a local business where her family had stopped after attending an event when she noticed a cell phone propped against a wall in the restroom. The girl took the phone with her from the restroom and gave it to her mother. She called police along with a business representative, police said.
Timmerman was working at the business.
Defense lawyer Andrew Pratt told Judge Stacy Wall that Timmerman had issues with impulse control and impulsive behavior. He was cooperative when questioned by police, was remorseful and had been undergoing intensive counseling both individually and in groups, Pratt said.
Wall said a concern was how to protect the public when Timmerman’s offense involved a young girl and occurred when he was at work.
Wall ordered Timmerman to complete five years of probation, to continue with extensive counseling, to undergo a psychological evaluation and to complete all recommended treatment. He was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with underage females. A two-year prison term was reserved for possible imposition if terms of probation are violated.
He was designated a Tier II sex offender, requiring him to register his address with the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives, works and goes to school for 25 years.
About the Author