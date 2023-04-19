Troy man, 21, sentenced after leaving phone in women’s bathroom for video

Jacob W. Timmerman, 21, pleaded guilty earlier in Miami County Common Pleas Court to an amended charge of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He initially was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and voyeurism.

A 14-year-old girl told Troy police Nov. 12 she was using the restroom at a local business where her family had stopped after attending an event when she noticed a cell phone propped against a wall in the restroom. The girl took the phone with her from the restroom and gave it to her mother. She called police along with a business representative, police said.