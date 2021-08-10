Troy man pleads guilty to felony aggravated arson

TROY – A Troy man who police said set fire to a curtain in a house during a verbal altercation, causing heavy damage to the house, pleaded guilty in a Miami County court to felony aggravated arson.
Brian C. Smith, 48, initially was charged with two counts of aggravated arson in the June 12 fire at a Wayne Street house. He was highly intoxicated and set fire to the curtains, police Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said.
Troy firefighters were called to the fire around 6 p.m. Damage was initially estimated at more than $80,000.
Smith waived a grand jury’s consideration of allegations against him and pleaded guilty last week to felony aggravated arson and misdemeanor domestic violence. There was no agreement on the sentence he could receive from Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court.
Smith could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing scheduled Sept. 13.
Public defender Joe Fulker asked Wall to consider a lower bond for Smith who initially was held on $500,000 bail. Prosecutors asked for a continued high bond for the safety of the community.
Wall set bail at $250,000.