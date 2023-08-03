Troy man sentenced to 20 years for repeated attempted rape of child under 10

TROY — A Troy man convicted of repeated sexual conduct with a 7-year-old child was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Brian L. Fitch, 30, was indicted earlier this year on five counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The charges accused him of engaging in sexual conduct with a person under age 10 between December 2022 and January 2023. Fitch was found competent to stand trial following evaluations.

Fitch later pleaded guilty to five counts of felony attempted rape. He said Thursday in court that he was “sorry for what happened.”

Fitch was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall. She sentenced him to 10 years in life on each charge before ordering two of the sentences to be served consecutively. The offenses took place over a five-month period, with the criminal behavior escalating over that period of time, Wall said.

Fitch was designated a Tier III sex offender requiring registration of his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life following prison release.