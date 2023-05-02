BreakingNews
Election Day: Polls close, counting starts; check here for results
Troy mayor: Lutz leads Oda in partial, early election results

Republican primary for mayor should decide November winner too, as no Democrat filed to run

TROY — In the Republican race for Troy’s mayor, incumbent Robin Oda was behind challenger Council President William “Bill” Lutz after the early and absentee votes were counted Tuesday evening.

The Miami County Board of Elections was counting ballots cast Tuesday across the city.

The early unofficial totals released showed Lutz with 58.7 percent and Oda with 41.4 percent. A total of 683 ballots had been counted to that point, according to the initial report.

Oda, 62, is in the fourth year of her first term as mayor. Lutz, 45, is the council president, a position elected by the public. He works as executive director at The New Path.

No Democrat filed for the mayor’s  position so the winner of this primary will be in place to become mayor in January.

Oda, 62, said her first term as mayor started with two unprecedented events in its early weeks — a January tornado that damaged the downtown area and the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in March 2020.

“We kept our focus and continued to operate as normally as possible. We continued to welcome new businesses, development and expansions. For example, we were happy to welcome the Pella Corp. and Agave & Rye at the height of the COVID shutdowns,” Oda said.

Lutz, 45, said being a lifelong resident of Troy and working in the nonprofit community are pluses.

“The conservative values I have learned and shared with others such as fiscal prudence, civic responsibility and personal accountability were instilled in me by living and growing up here,” he said. “I have built a lifetime of strong working relationships with others wanting to make our community a stronger and better place for families and businesses.”

Oda said the city’s challenges include workforce-related issues including housing, transportation and childcare.

Lutz said challenges include creating a stronger and more resilient workforce, providing housing options to attract new residents and asking residents if they are getting value for the tax dollars being spent. Efforts will continue to grow a strong local economy, including giving people the opportunity to find and grow a career here, Lutz said.

