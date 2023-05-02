Troy mayor: Lutz leads Oda in partial, early election results

Oda, 62, said her first term as mayor started with two unprecedented events in its early weeks — a January tornado that damaged the downtown area and the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in March 2020.

“We kept our focus and continued to operate as normally as possible. We continued to welcome new businesses, development and expansions. For example, we were happy to welcome the Pella Corp. and Agave & Rye at the height of the COVID shutdowns,” Oda said.

Lutz, 45, said being a lifelong resident of Troy and working in the nonprofit community are pluses.

“The conservative values I have learned and shared with others such as fiscal prudence, civic responsibility and personal accountability were instilled in me by living and growing up here,” he said. “I have built a lifetime of strong working relationships with others wanting to make our community a stronger and better place for families and businesses.”

Oda said the city’s challenges include workforce-related issues including housing, transportation and childcare.

Lutz said challenges include creating a stronger and more resilient workforce, providing housing options to attract new residents and asking residents if they are getting value for the tax dollars being spent. Efforts will continue to grow a strong local economy, including giving people the opportunity to find and grow a career here, Lutz said.