Troy residents elect council, school board member

Other Troy council members were selected in the May primary. They are President William Rozell, 2nd Ward Councilmember Kristie Marshall, 3rd Ward Councilmember, Madison Hickman (taking office in January), 4th Ward Councilmember, Bobby Phillips, 5th Ward Councilmember William Twiss and 6th Ward member Councilman Jeff Schilling.

In the Troy Board of Education race featuring three candidates and one write-in, the three candidates whose petitions were approved were the top vote receivers. They were Thersa Pritchard, Levi Fox and Zack Whitehead.

The elections board will meet to certify results on Nov. 18. The board has 101 outstanding absentee mail ballot and 98 provisional ballots to count.

In other Miami County ballot issues, voters approved a 0.40-mill county bridge levy request that first was sought in the 1950s. This vote was for a permanent versus renewal levy.

The Joint Fire District, Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp. also was successful in a bid, this for an additional 5.73 mills for five years. The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home value $201. The unofficial turn out was 24%.

