Breaking: Former UD, Versailles pitcher named manager of Padres

Troy residents elect council, school board member

County permanent bridge levy approved
Voting booths set up at Redman's Picnic Grounds in Troy on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Voting booths set up at Redman's Picnic Grounds in Troy on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Troy residents in the city’s 1st Ward re-elected incumbent Jeff Whidden, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Board of Elections.

Whidden, a Republican, was running against Jeffrey Harris, a Democrat. The unofficial results showed Whidden with 64.1% of the vote and Harris with 35.9%.

Other Troy council members were selected in the May primary. They are President William Rozell, 2nd Ward Councilmember Kristie Marshall, 3rd Ward Councilmember, Madison Hickman (taking office in January), 4th Ward Councilmember, Bobby Phillips, 5th Ward Councilmember William Twiss and 6th Ward member Councilman Jeff Schilling.

In the Troy Board of Education race featuring three candidates and one write-in, the three candidates whose petitions were approved were the top vote receivers. They were Thersa Pritchard, Levi Fox and Zack Whitehead.

The elections board will meet to certify results on Nov. 18. The board has 101 outstanding absentee mail ballot and 98 provisional ballots to count.

In other Miami County ballot issues, voters approved a 0.40-mill county bridge levy request that first was sought in the 1950s. This vote was for a permanent versus renewal levy.

The Joint Fire District, Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp. also was successful in a bid, this for an additional 5.73 mills for five years. The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home value $201. The unofficial turn out was 24%.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton man sentenced to prison for crash while fleeing from police
2
Anti-Islam message shared on Bellbrook councilwoman-elect campaign...
3
Police: Closures expected for several hours following crash on I-75...
4
Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at Sugar’s Lounge in Dayton turned...
5
58 years ago today, Phil Donahue began his legendary talk show in a...

About the Author