Teen hit, killed by truck in Troy identified

“The pickup truck starts to pull away at a relative slow speed. The bicyclist on the driver side of the pickup truck lets go. The deceased was on the passenger side … He continues to hang on until there is an area where the parking lot curves to the right, kind of a turn around area,” McKinney said. “When he (bicyclist) lets go, the pickup truck turns, the bicyclist is kind of propelled forward and the pickup truck struck him.”

The teen was trapped under the truck with efforts by police and fire department personnel to free him unsuccessful until more equipment was bought in to help lift the truck, McKinney said.

The teen was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A small wooden cross with blue flowers and a ribbon had been placed near the incident scene.

Troy City Schools had counselors on hand for students on Tuesday, Superintendent Chris Piper said.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of one of our students. We had a team of counselors ready to help students and staff as they arrived at school today, and they will remain there throughout the day. We also have a team from the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health here helping us,” Piper said.

“We know this is not a one-day event, and our counselors will continue to be available to students and staff in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends.”