Troy’s historic Overfield Tavern has multi-step restoration plan after fire

The first phase of the post-fire recovery process is complete. This was the emergency response to the fire including securing the site, cleaning up, demolishing as needed both the burned interior and the later additions to the tavern. That removal of additions exposed some of the original structure’s log walls.

Everything that could be salvaged from the museum was removed and taken to another downtown building where it was sorted, photographed and sent to a conservator.

“We have to make decisions about what to keep and what to get rid of because conservation is expensive. We wanted to make sure that the things we’re keeping and spending money to conserve were things we really wanted to keep,” said Chris Manning, museum executive director.

Some items were pulled for deaccession from the collection and auctioned this spring. Among those items were some of which the museum had multiples and those that dated to a later time period than the early days of the tavern. Auction proceeds of around $4,000 will go toward obtaining new items for the collection and conservation of items that survived the fire.

The recovery process now is in the second phase, which Manning said is anticipated to take most of this year.

Phase two work includes research, planning and fundraising. The research piece has several components such as detailing the archaeology of the property, writing a historic structure report, dating rings on logs in the structure, analyzing paint samples and conducting general research.

The museum organization has issued a request for proposals for the archaeology work. This will include investigating the area around the building and in the backyard where additions were removed. This work is needed because the tavern property is considered an intact archaeological site and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as an archaeological site, Manning said.

Also being sought is a company to conduct the historic structure report. This documents the building as constructed, and those hired to write the report work with the architect and others to come up with a preservation or restoration plan.

The dendrochronology will examine core samples of the buildings’ logs to determine when they were cut. “We are pretty positive the tavern was built in 1808 or 1807, but it is possible the one- and one-half story log structure behind the tavern was built earlier, possibly as early as 1803. If so, it would make it the oldest building standing in Miami County,” Manning said. “We are trying to get a better handle on when the two buildings were constructed.”

The paint analysis will take a look at paint remnants on the building and report the original colors used and the paint make up. This will help when selecting paint colors during restoration.

A solid restoration plan should be in hand by year’s end, with visible work going on by the America 250 celebration in 2026.

Phase one emergency response funding came primarily from a $75,000 contribution from the city and conversion of a grant received before the fire from The Troy Foundation for restoration work that was being done. The phase one cost was $154,000.

Phase two fundraising is underway with a focus on local foundations and beyond. The estimated phase two cost is $172,000.

The third phase renovations have a very rough estimate cost of $1.5 million to $2 million. Fundraising for phase three will include more emphasis on the local community. A $500,000 insurance check also will be used for the third phase.

“We view this property as belonging to the community,” Manning said. “We are hoping to have more information to the community soon.”

Anyone wanting to contribute can do so through the Overfield Museum Facebook or through The Troy Foundation.